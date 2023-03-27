Busan Citizens Park History Museum to Hold the ‘Spring Historical Relics Storytelling Tour’ Event

Busan Citizens Park History Museum will hold the ‘Spring Historical Relics Storytelling Tour – Come to the History Museum with a Tour ON’ from April 1st to April 23rd to look around the historical sites in Busan Citizens Park and learn about related stories.

This program was designed to provide many students with an opportunity to learn about the turbulent modern and contemporary history of Busan while exploring various modern and contemporary historical sites remaining in Busan Citizens Park.

The horse racing track, Beomjeon-dong village well, and the American school will be toured.

Through the course of the tour, you can directly experience the origin and meaning of each facility and its current use, and experience interesting historical stories. In addition, after the tour, a team competition game using the “Parkgil Time Travel Backgammon Board” will be held.

The target audience is all elementary school students, and participation is free. The number of participants per session is 10 elementary school students, and one adult guardian must accompany the experience.

Applications are closed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications for participation will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through the website of the Busan Citizens Park History Museum from March 27 to April 20, and applications can be made one week before each event. .

For other details, refer to the announcement on the Busan Citizens Park History Museum website.