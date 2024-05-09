Better Living

Busan Citizens Park to Allow Shade Tents, Opens New Outdoor Library

By Haps Staff

Busan Citizens Park will now allow shade tents and has opened an outdoor library.

The Busan Facilities Corporation has announced the authorization of small shade tents within the park premises, available for use from sunrise to sunset starting from the 11th of this month until October 31st.

Installation is permitted in designated areas, excluding the Hialeah lawn plaza, on all days except Mondays for park maintenance. These tents, suitable for up to four people, must adhere to specific dimensions and usage guidelines outlined on the Busan Facilities Corporation website.

Acknowledging the need for shade in the park, particularly during the summer months, the decision to allow shade tents coincides with the 10th anniversary of the park’s opening.

Operating for 35 days from the 9th to the 12th of next month, visitors can immerse themselves in a selection of over 2,000 books and 1,000 convenience items, courtesy of a collaboration with the Busan Library and the ‘Happy Book Sharing Project’ and offers mats, bean bags, and sun-blocking hats.

A team of approximately 400 volunteers from the Busan City Volunteer Center will be on hand to assist visitors, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience.

In the event of rain, library operations for the day will be suspended.

