Busan Citizens Smoking and Drinking Less, Walking More

A survey found that Busan citizens have gradually reduced the rates of drinking and smoking while increasing the rate of exercise through walking.

According to data from the Busan Community Health Survey released today, the smoking rate in Busan is gradually falling from 19% in 2019 to 18.5% in 2020 and 17.8% in 2021.

In particular, the male smoking rate decreased from 35.2% in 2019 to 32.9% in 2021.

The monthly drinking rate fell from 61.9% in 2019 to 54.3% in 2021 due to the influence of social distancing regulations.

The monthly rate of walking for exercise fell from 49.7% in 2019 to 40.7% in 2020 but rebounded to 46.1% last year.

The obesity rate in Busan was 29.8% last year, 1.8 percentage points lower than the national average of 31.6%.

