Busan Citizens Survey Shows Slight Increase in Overall Living Satisfaction

According to a social survey, the overall satisfaction with life felt by Busan citizens was 6 points out of 10, making a gradual increase from previous years.

The city of Busan announced the results of a ‘2022 Busan Social Survey’ conducted on nearly 32,000 citizens aged 15 or older from September 20 to October 11 of last year.

When asked if young people between the ages of 15 and 39 had plans to move to another region, 82% of respondents said no. 72% of the total respondents answered that they were satisfied with the city’s medical service, and 59% answered that Busan is safe compared to other regions.