Busan City Appoints Vocalist Sumi Jo as Ambassador for Busan Opera House

The city of Busan will appoint world-famous singer Sumi Jo as the Busan Opera House ambassador.

The appointment ceremony will be held with a performance commemorating the 35th anniversary of Sumi Jo’s world debut, which will be held at the Grand Theater of the Busan Cultural Center at 5 pm on the 18th.

According to the appointment of the PR ambassador, Sumi Jo will promote the Busan Opera House to the world and take on an advisory role on the overall operation of the Busan Opera House, including the composition of the opening works, nurturing of local singers, and research on performance production applications.

Jo attended Sunhwa Arts Middle and High School and graduated from the National Conservatory of Music in Santa Cecilia, Italy while attending Seoul National University’s music department.

In 1986, she made his debut as Gilda in Verdi’s opera Rigoletto, and this year marks the 35th anniversary of his debut on the world stage.

As the first Asian prima donna to debut as a lead role in one of the world’s five major opera houses, the first Korean to win the American Grammy Awards in the opera category in 1993, the first Asian to win the Italian Golden Goose Award for the best soprano of the year, and receiving a medal and working as a UNESCO (UNESCO) peace artist, she is recognized both at home and abroad.

In addition, she has a deep connection with the city of Busan, when she became an honorary citizen for her contribution to supporting the successful hosting of APEC in 2005.

“Sumi Jo is a world-class opera singer and an icon of opera born in Korea. I expect that she will play an important role as an ambassador for the Busan Opera House,” Busan Mayor Park Hyeong-jun said.

A performance to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Sumi Jo’s world debut and the 70th anniversary of the founding of Italy’s representative chamber ensemble ‘Lee Mujichi’ will be held at the Busan Cultural Center Grand Theater on the 18th.