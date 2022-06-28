City of Busan-Asiad CC Team Up to Promote Busan World Expo 2030 Bid at this Weekend’s KPGA Event

The city of Busan will promote the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo in all directions at the KPGA Korean Tour Asiad CC Busan Open Competition together with Asiad Country Club.

The city and Asiad CC plan to decorate all venues of the event, such as the field as well as the clubhouse and restaurant, as the Expo promotion zone to raise the national enthusiasm for attracting the 2030 Busan World Expo and spread the atmosphere of the attraction.

The Asiad CC Busan Open Gallery Stand contains the wish to host the Expo, and will also promote omnidirectional publicity using fences, photo walls, interview backwalls, and admission tickets.

As the entire tournament will be broadcast on JTBC Golf, the plan is to spread the enthusiasm for the Expo to the whole country to lay the foundation for nationwide support.

n particular, the Expo Hazard Sculpture will be installed around Hall 16, which is the most exposed on the broadcast screen, and t-marks (38 pieces) and hall flags (20 pieces) will be used to promote the Busan World Expo 2030.

The KPGA Korean Tour Asiad CC Busan Open will be held for 4 days from June 30th to July 3rd.