Busan City Ballet to Perform “May, Snow Waltz” This Saturday

The Busan City Ballet will perform “May, Snow Waltz”, an experimental performance that will combine their talents with the Busan City Junior Dance Company.

The performance will consist of five programs — “Companion” which features ballet and gayageum music, “FOCUS” which showcases the upper body movements of the dancers, “Puppet Puppet” which shows the dancers talents to Korean folk music, “Into Memories” which expresses the beauty of ballet techniques, and “Waltz of Snow” which features the dances of snow fairies from the first act of The Nutcracker.

The performance will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Sky Theater at the Busan Cinema Center.

Tickets cost between 20,000 won to 50,000 won.