Busan City Bus Tours Offering Discounted Tickets Until July 19

The Busan Tourism Organization has announced that they will be offering discounted tickets on for Busan City Bus Tours until July 19th.

The event offers discounts on the city tour bus boarding fare up to 10,000 won until July 19 for tourists and Busan citizens.

The Busan Tourism Organization plans to sell the Busan City Tour circular route tickets for 5,000 won per person, regardless of adults, children, weekdays, or weekends, during the Korea Travel Sale and Special Travel Week periods in order to revitalize the regional tourism industry that has been affected by COVID-19.

The Busan City Tour can be boarded and purchased on a first-come, first-served basis at each platform without prior reservation, and the red line (Haeundae-Busan Station), Blue Line (Haeundae-Gijang), and Green Line (Busan Station-Taejongdae) are purchased on the same day.

The Busan City Tour lets people experience Busan’s representative tourist attractions on a double-decker bus with more than 270,000 people using it last year.

For more information, contact Busan City Tour at 051-464-9898 (Korean only) or check out the BTO City Tour Bus website.