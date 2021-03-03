Busan City Bus Tours Resume Operations

Image: Busan Tourism Organization
The Busan City Tour Bus, which was suspended once again due to COVID-19, has begun running again.

The Busan Tourism Organization announced that it resumed the operation of the city tour bus on the 3rd in accordance with the government’s adjustment of the social distancing measures.

The Busan City Tour bus will run the Taejongdae Line (Green Line) and Haeundae Line (Red Line). Both lines depart from Busan Station and run every hour on weekdays and every half-hour on weekends every day, except on Monday and Tuesday.

The Blue Line connecting Haeundae-Yonggungsa-Gijang, the Night Bridge night tour, and the Buk-Busan historical theme route will not operate.

The one-day pass system will also change to a 24-hour system to extend usage time.

Tickets will also be discounted from 20,000 won to 15,000 won.

Haps Staff
