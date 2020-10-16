Busan City Bus Tours to Resume From October 20

The Busan City Tour Bus, which was suspended due to COVID-19, will start running again.

The Busan Tourism Organization announced that it will resume the operation of the city tour bus on the 20th in accordance with the government’s adjustment of the social distancing measures.

The Busan City Tour bus is largely divided into Taejongdae Line (Green Line) and Haeundae Line (Red Line). Both lines depart from Busan Station at 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. every day, except on Mondays, which is a regular off day for the busses, and operate 12 times a day.

The Blue Line connecting Haeundae-Yonggungsa-Gijang, the Night Bridge night tour, and the Buk-Busan historical theme route will also operate normally.

The one-day pass system will also change to a 24-hour system to extend usage time.

Tickets will also be discounted from 20,000 won to 15,000 won.