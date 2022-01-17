Busan City Dance Company Performs a Special Performance at Dubai Expo “Korea Day”

The Busan City Dance Company heated up the Dubai Expo site with a traditional Korean dance with aspirations to host the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Led by Artistic Director Lee Jeong-yoon, the group appeared and performed a special performance at the ‘Dubai Expo Korea Day Special Event’ held at the Dubai Expo Korea Pavillion on the 16th.

This performance showcased Korea’s excellent traditional arts to expo visitors on the occasion of ‘Korea Day’ at the Dubai Expo, and promote cultural contents of Korea and Busan by communicating with visitors through performances to attract the success of the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The performance piece was named “Busan Bonsaek”, the representative repertoire of the Busan City Dance Company, and artistic director Lee Jeong-yoon took charge of directing and choreography.

For the perfect performance, the Busan City Dance Company is known to have put in a lot of effort, including having an unprecedented rehearsal schedule.

The Busan City Dance Company received enthusiastic applause from the audience by re-illuminating the original beauty of Korean dance on the stage. Recently, it has been evaluated that the popularity of Korean culture and art is based on the value and excellence of traditional culture, raising the status of K-culture.

Before the special performance, the Busan City Dance Company showed off the beauty of Korean traditional dance by presenting traditional dance cultural performances at the official event of the Korean Pavilion attended by President Moon Jae-in, Busan Mayor Park Hyeong-jun, and overseas delegations.