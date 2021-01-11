Busan City Government Looks to Improve Older Traditional Markets

The city of Busan will improve the environment of old traditional markets and shopping districts.

The city of Busan announced that it will implement a support project for the environmental improvement of traditional markets (shopping streets) in the first half of 2021.

The city has supported this project for 500 million won each year in the first and second half of the year.

Support targets include traditional markets including unregistered markets, small markets with less than 100 stores in shopping districts, and traditional markets that have not received support for environmental improvement projects in the past three years for facility modernization and small-scale environmental improvement projects.