Busan City Gov’t to Conduct Intensive Checks on 940 Cafeterias

The city of Busan will conduct intensive checks on food safety for the month at 940 cafeterias including those at kindergartens and daycares.

Since there’s been a rise in food poisoning cases, the city said it is buckling down on summer food safety accident prevention as vacationers rush to the beaches and other locations.

Until October, the city is providing consulting for food poisoning prevention and diagnosis at businesses handling raw fish or raw meat.

It will also check the businesses on their compliance with hygiene standards and use a contamination meter to monitor their hygiene status in real-time.