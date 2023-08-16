Busan City Hall and Busan Station Face Security Threats Online

A report claiming the installation of explosives at Busan City Hall has prompted a police investigation.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency received a report this morning from Seoul City Hall stating that an email had been received, alleging the installation of explosives nationwide, including at well-known universities and city halls.

The police, in collaboration with fire authorities, deployed explosive detection units and other resources for a search operation, however, as of now, no explosives have been found.

Meanwhile, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency launched an investigation after a message forewarning the harming of dozens of women at Busan Station was posted online.

According to the police, the message was posted on a social media platform early this morning, saying that they will hurt 30 women at Busan Station, but was then deleted.

The police said they are reinforcing patrols by deploying around 40 police officers and detectives around the area.