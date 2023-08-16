Image: Busan City Hall
Busan News

Busan City Hall and Busan Station Face Security Threats Online

By BeFM News

A report claiming the installation of explosives at Busan City Hall has prompted a police investigation.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency received a report this morning from Seoul City Hall stating that an email had been received, alleging the installation of explosives nationwide, including at well-known universities and city halls.

The police, in collaboration with fire authorities, deployed explosive detection units and other resources for a search operation, however, as of now, no explosives have been found.

Meanwhile, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency launched an investigation after a message forewarning the harming of dozens of women at Busan Station was posted online.

According to the police, the message was posted on a social media platform early this morning, saying that they will hurt 30 women at Busan Station, but was then deleted.

The police said they are reinforcing patrols by deploying around 40 police officers and detectives around the area.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

The Latest

11th Korea International Marine Leisure Festival Underway From Friday

Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge Takes Place This Weekend

Korea Destinations: Indulge in Green Healing at Gyeongnam’s Enchanting Private Gardens

2023 Global Healthcare Week Gets Underway at BEXCO

Busan Ranks Third Highest in Drunk Driving Accidents Nationwide

꽃들의 향연, 낙동강 생태공원 여름꽃 개화

Busan
broken clouds
25.1 ° C
25.1 °
25.1 °
88 %
2.9kmh
83 %
Wed
25 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
27 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 