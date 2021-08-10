Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Busan City Hall Open Library Architectural Design Proposal Competition Results Announced

Haps Staff

The city of Busan selected ‘Opnis’ and ‘Anmok’ as co-designers as a result of an architectural design proposal contest for ‘Busan City Hall Open Library’, which is scheduled to be installed in the lobby of Busan City Hall in the first half of 2022.

The city started a design proposal contest since July 7 to transform the lobby of the city hall into the Busan City Hall Open Library for the first time in a metropolitan area. has adopted

As a result of the competition, 10 domestic architects registered to participate, and 3 companies participated in the final examination held on August 6 and directly announced the proposal based on the proposal.

After free discussion, the judges selected a design that was jointly submitted by the architectural firm ‘Opnis’ and ‘Anmok’. It was revealed that the final design proposal was original, and the concept and design were very good. 

In addition, it was highly evaluated that the lobby space of City Hall will become an open and free space with ‘Busan-like architecture’ and a friendly cultural space that harmonizes with the daily life of citizens.

The Busan City Hall Open Library is scheduled to start construction in December after three months of basic and detailed design. In the future, the opinions of the construction advisory group composed of citizens and experts will be reflected.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Incheon International Airport Ranks Fourth on Skytrax World’s Top 10 Airports of 2021

How to Make a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Online in Korea

Busan Bites: Cold Summer Noodles at Gukje Milmyeon

Special Crackdown Nets 32 in Violation of Quarantine Rules

Busan City Hall Open Library Architectural Design Proposal Competition Results Announced

부산시, 부산시청열린도서관 건축설계 제안공모 결과 발표

Busan
broken clouds
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
83 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Tue
25 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 