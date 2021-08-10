Busan City Hall Open Library Architectural Design Proposal Competition Results Announced

The city of Busan selected ‘Opnis’ and ‘Anmok’ as co-designers as a result of an architectural design proposal contest for ‘Busan City Hall Open Library’, which is scheduled to be installed in the lobby of Busan City Hall in the first half of 2022.

The city started a design proposal contest since July 7 to transform the lobby of the city hall into the Busan City Hall Open Library for the first time in a metropolitan area. has adopted

As a result of the competition, 10 domestic architects registered to participate, and 3 companies participated in the final examination held on August 6 and directly announced the proposal based on the proposal.

After free discussion, the judges selected a design that was jointly submitted by the architectural firm ‘Opnis’ and ‘Anmok’. It was revealed that the final design proposal was original, and the concept and design were very good.

In addition, it was highly evaluated that the lobby space of City Hall will become an open and free space with ‘Busan-like architecture’ and a friendly cultural space that harmonizes with the daily life of citizens.

The Busan City Hall Open Library is scheduled to start construction in December after three months of basic and detailed design. In the future, the opinions of the construction advisory group composed of citizens and experts will be reflected.