Busan City is Reborn as a Hub City for Marine Leisure Tourism in Northeast Asia

The city of Busan City announced the 2021 Busan Marine Leisure Tourism Promotion Implementation Plan to market Busan as a central city for marine leisure tourism in Northeast Asia.

In this year’s implementation plan, the city set six strategies and 26 initiatives for each strategy and will invest approximately KRW 19.3 billion in project cost to promote it.

It was revealed that measures that were slowed down by the COVID-19 crisis last year have also come up with a plan this year to follow non-face-to-face or quarantine rules.

Key strategies and tasks to be implemented this year are:

Marine leisure tourism infrastructure creation (3 projects, 7 billion won)

Marine leisure tourism industry promotion (4 projects, 5.3 billion won)

Seasonal marine leisure tourism experience city creation (7 projects, 4.7 billion won)

Establishment of cruise/cruise hub (1.3 billion won for 5 projects)

Discovery of new marine tourism enjoyment (900 million won for 5 projects)

Nakdong River water sports mecca creation (100 million won for 2 projects)

In preparation for the post-coronavirus overcoming, Busan will create an infrastructure for marine leisure tourism such as a safe beach for all seasons, full-scale introduction of amphibious tour buses and marine taxis/buses, cruises and pleasure boats, and create conditions for marine leisure experiences that anyone can enjoy.

 “Although the tourism industry has recently been stagnating due to COVID-19, as Busan City has been selected as the No. 1 International Tourism City, we will make it a marine tourism city that can be safely enjoyed in COVID-19 daily life in connection with these projects,” Busan Mayor Lee Byung-jin said.

