Local landmarks around the city of Busan will turn green to commemorate St. Patrick’s day tonight.

Gwangan Bridge, Busan Tower, and the Busan Cinema Center will light up green at different times from sunset to 11 p.m.

The city has been participating in the “Global Greening” event since 2017 hosted by the Irish embassy in Korea.

Landmarks around the world that participate in the event are widely promoted through Irish embassies across the world as well as on SNS from Irish tourism agency.