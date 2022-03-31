Busan City Landmarks Turn Blue Today and Tomorrow For World Autism Awareness Day

World Autism Awareness Day, designated by the United Nations, is an internationally recognized day falling on April 2nd every year, to raise awareness about people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and promote the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of ASD.

The City of Busan plans to join the global movement, “Light it Up Blue” event on April 1st and 2nd.

In order to commemorate World Autism Day this year, the city has been using outdoor billboards, the Busan city website, public transportation system, and a social networking service (SNS) campaign.

A commemorative ceremony will be held at the International Conference Center on the 12th floor of City Hall from 11 am to 12 pm on April 1, and people with developmental disabilities, their families, and citizens are expected to attend.

At the event, there will be a celebratory performance by a pungmul performance team composed of people with developmental disabilities, ‘Holreongso’, a chamber music performance team ‘Andantino’, a soprano vocalist, a screening of selected works from the Blue Event, and a 15 piece exhibition of works by people with developmental disabilities.

Busan Metropolitan City Hall, Gwangandaegyo Bridge, Namhangdaegyo Bridge, Busanhangdaegyo Bridge, Busan Tower, Busan Cinema Center, the broadcast transmission tower on Hwangnyeongsan mountain, Jagalchi Market, Busan Citizens Park, Songsanghyeon Square, Busan Bank headquarters, Haeundae LCT The Sharp and Yongho-dong W will also all light up blue from sunset to midnight on April 1st and 2nd.

The lighting time can vary depending on the location.

People are encouraged to wear the color blue to raise awareness for the developmental disorder on April 2nd.