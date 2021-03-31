Image: City of Busan
Busan City Landmarks Turn Blue Today and Tomorrow For World Autism Awareness Day

Busan City News

World Autism Awareness Day, designated by the United Nations, is an internationally recognized day falling on April 2nd every year, to raise awareness about people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and promote the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of ASD.

The City of Busan plans to join the global movement, “Light it Up Blue” event on April 1st and 2nd.

Busan Metropolitan City Hall, Gwangandaegyo Bridge, Namhangdaegyo Bridge, Busanhangdaegyo Bridge, Busan Tower, Busan Cinema Center, the broadcast transmission tower on Hwangnyeongsan mountain, Jagalchi Market, Busan Citizens Park, Songsanghyeon Square, Busan Bank headquarters, Haeundae LCT The Sharp and Yongho-dong W will light up blue from sunset to midnight on April 1st and 2nd.

The lighting time can vary depending on the location.

People are encouraged to wear the color blue to raise awareness for the developmental disorder on April 2nd.

Busan City News
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

