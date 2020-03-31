Lifestyle

Busan City Landmarks Turn Blue Today and Tomorrow For World Autism Awareness Day

World Autism Awareness Day, designated by the United Nations, is an internationally recognized day falling on April 2nd every year, to raise awareness about people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and promote the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of ASD.

The City of Busan plans to join the global movement, “Light it Up Blue” event on April 1st and 2nd.

Gwangan Bridge, Busan Tower, Busan City Hall, Namhang Bridge, Jagalchi Market, Busan Citizen Park, Hwangnyeongsan Radio Tower, Song Sanghyeon Square, and Busan Cinema Center as well as some local apartments will light up blue from sunset to midnight.

People are encouraged to wear the color blue to raise awareness for the developmental disorder on April 2nd.

Travel

