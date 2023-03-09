City of Busan Looking to Prevent Spring Forest Fires

The Busan Metropolitan Government will set up a special springtime forest fire prevention period until April 30th and carry out a 24-hour emergency response.

Due to dry weather and strong local winds, the city of Busan has had 10 wildfires this year, destroying 4.1 hectares of forest land.

The city government will mobilize all administrative power during this period, working with related agencies, including the 16 district and county offices and the Busan Infrastructure Corporation.

It will also deploy some 600 forest fire monitoring personnel to prevent forest fires.