City of Busan Looking to Prevent Spring Forest Fires

The city of Busan has set the period for special measures against large-scale wildfires this spring until April 17th and converted the forest fire prevention countermeasures headquarters to a 24-hour emergency response system.

During this period, fire authorities will dispatch nearly 600 forest fire monitoring personnel and access to 113 hiking trails in areas prone to forest fires will be restricted, covering a total area of about 1800 hectares.

The city also plans to monitor forest fires in real-time using nearly 300 disaster safety transmitters and surveillance cameras.

There has been an average of 15 wildfire damages nationwide in the last 10 years, and 10 of them have occurred in the last 5 years in the Busan area as well.

The city office and respective districts will operate 15 crackdown groups, mainly on areas vulnerable to forest fires, such as major hiking trails, park cemeteries, rice fields, and agricultural waste incineration sites.