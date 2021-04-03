City of Busan Looking to Prevent Spring Forest Fires

The city of Busan said that it will commit fully to wildfire prevention activities until the 11th of next month.

The period set has been determined as high risk for forest fires, as the mountains are visited by many people for planting saplings and trees coupled with dry weather conditions.

There has been an average of 15 wildfire damages nationwide in the last 10 years, and 10 of them have occurred in the last 5 years in the Busan area as well.

During this period, the city of Busan will implement countermeasures equivalent to the forest fire crisis warning.

The forest fire countermeasure headquarters will operate an emergency system to always be on high alert and have active personnel on fire prevention duties.

The city office and respective gus and county will operate 15 crackdown groups, mainly on areas vulnerable to forest fires, such as major hiking trails, park cemeteries, rice fields, and agricultural waste incineration sites.