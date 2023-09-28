Image: ISB
Busan City Mayor Joins 40 Year Anniversary Celebrations of the International School of Busan

The International School of Busan celebrated 40 years of excellence yesterday in style with a large ceremony including VIPs, staff, students, and friends.

On September 27, 2023, the International School of Busan (ISB) celebrated a momentous milestone in its history, marking 40 years of unwavering dedication to excellence in education.

The event was attended by a vibrant school community, including 45 esteemed VIP guests from Busan City, Busan Office of Education, Gijang County, and representative members of the diplomatic service, who all witnessed a wonderful tribute to ISB’s remarkable journey.

Image: ISB

Busan Metropolitan City Mayor Heong-Joon Park, although unable to attend in person due to attending the final meeting in Paris for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, delivered a heartfelt speech via video that praised ISB’s dedication to educational excellence and together shaping a brighter future, with education serving as the foundational stepping stone to that future. His words echoed a sentiment of deep appreciation for the school’s ongoing commitment to fostering a nurturing environment for young minds from diverse backgrounds.

US Consul in Busan, Mr. Nolan Barkhouse, and Board of Governors Chairperson, Mr. Paul Edwards, also extended their sincere congratulations, underscoring the significance of international cooperation for the future of the school and the wider community.

Image: ISB

The day provided a retrospective of ISB’s evolution, starting in 1983 with 12 students and two educators, which has blossomed into a thriving educational institution with over 350 students representing 35 different nationalities today.

ISB’s mission is to foster digitally literate, life-long learners who are empowered to contribute creatively and responsibly to a sustainable future. The school prides itself on being a diverse, supportive, and caring community of learners committed to developing knowledgeable, open-minded, and principled global citizens.

This commemoration served not only as a milestone celebration but also as a token of gratitude to the people of Busan, who have consistently propelled ISB to greater heights, advocating for a balanced and internationally recognized IB education for future leaders.

Image: ISB

In expressing the sentiment of the day, ISB Head of School, Simon McCloskey, stated, “Today we not only celebrate the 40 years of ISB, but honor each individual who has been a cornerstone in the foundation of learning for our students, and to our community for consistently embodying the spirit of our guiding principles: international cooperation and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.”

During the event, various traditional Korean performances were enjoyed, including traditional drumming, dance, and costume, highlighting the deep appreciation of Korean culture that permeates the fabric of the diverse ISB community. The whole school community, VIP guests, and members of the media enjoyed the celebrations, with prizes, cakes, and happiness shared all around.

ISB stands as a beacon, guiding young minds towards horizons filled with opportunities, firmly rooted in values of diversity, respect, and growth. As they raise a toast to a legacy established over 40 years, they eagerly anticipate the promising years that lie ahead.

ISB is an International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum school, offering IB programmes for all students from pre-kindergarten to the diploma programme in Grade 11 and 12.

