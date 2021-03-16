Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

“Busan, City of the Forest” Photo Exhibition to be Held Next Week

Haps Staff

The city of Busan will hold the “Busan, City of the Forest Photo Exhibition” for five days from the 22nd to the 26th in commemoration of the 76th Arbor Day. 

In order to prevent infection in the region due to the prolonged COVID-19, the city prepared this photo exhibition instead of large-scale events involving many citizens, including tree-planting events.

This photo exhibition, under the theme of ‘Busan, a city of forests where people and nature are happy’, features 94 works from local students and architects.

Through this photo exhibition, the city of Busan promoted the status and achievements of urban forests that have been promoted as part of the ‘Forest City of Busan Project’, and reflects various ideas for responding to climate change, such as reducing fine dust and mitigating urban heat islands.

The event will take place at Busan City Hall.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Busan Classical Music Festival Concludes Tomorrow

Haps Staff -
The Busan Classical Music Festival concludes tomorrow, but not before two more special concerts are held.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 15 – March 21

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

“Super Nature” Exhibit Mixes Art with Ecology

Dynamic Busan Staff -
A new exhibition titled "Super Nature" has opened at Museum DAH, Korea's first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues, and will be on display through August 31, 2021. 
Read more
Arts & Culture

TIMF Returns March 26

Haps Staff -
The Tongyeong International Music Festival is set to return this year after a one-year absence due to COVID-19.
Read more
Arts & Culture

“Four Seasons of Dokdo, Korea” Exhibit Running at the Busan National Science Museum

Haps Staff -
A special exhibition named "Four Seasons of Dokdo, Korea" will display the islets' stunning landscapes at the Busan National Science Museum until March 28. 
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
9 ° C
9 °
9 °
61 %
4.6kmh
0 %
Tue
10 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
12 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 