“Busan, City of the Forest” Photo Exhibition to be Held Next Week

The city of Busan will hold the “Busan, City of the Forest Photo Exhibition” for five days from the 22nd to the 26th in commemoration of the 76th Arbor Day.

In order to prevent infection in the region due to the prolonged COVID-19, the city prepared this photo exhibition instead of large-scale events involving many citizens, including tree-planting events.

This photo exhibition, under the theme of ‘Busan, a city of forests where people and nature are happy’, features 94 works from local students and architects.

Through this photo exhibition, the city of Busan promoted the status and achievements of urban forests that have been promoted as part of the ‘Forest City of Busan Project’, and reflects various ideas for responding to climate change, such as reducing fine dust and mitigating urban heat islands.

The event will take place at Busan City Hall.