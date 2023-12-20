Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Busan City Opens “Artspace DUGU”

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan City unveiled the collaborative art space “Creative Space Dugu” at Spo1 Park with an opening ceremony on December 21.

The event, attended by 30 individuals, including Busan City’s Director of Culture and Sports and artists in residence, marks the transformation of Spoone Park’s idle facilities into an inclusive art space for disabled and non-disabled artists.

The project, with a total cost of 4.1 billion won, emphasizes a barrier-free environment and promotes collaboration through open studios, citizen participation programs, and various cultural and arts initiatives.

The facility spans 704.46 square meters, providing a diverse and accessible creative environment.

The opening ceremony featured inclusive art events, workshops, and conversations with resident artists.

