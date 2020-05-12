Image: City of Busan
City of Busan Selects Peter Pet Cafe as an Animal Loving Angel Company

The city of Busan announced that they donated 300 pet dog snacks with a value of 2.4 million won to the Animal Love Sharing Bank to the Peter Pet Cafe in Gijang-gun.

Selected as an “Animal Loving Angel Company”, the donation of the goods was held on the 8th at 11 am at the cafe to owner Lee Jae-ho.

“I hope that this donation will increase the culture of animal love, including companion animals, with more than 7,000 animals abandoned in Busan every year,” an official with the city government said.

The donated dog snacks will be delivered to the socially disadvantaged who raise pets amidst economic difficulties. 

‘Animal Love Sharing Bank’ is a project that recruits companies and donates three items such as pet feed, pet clothing, and pet supplies, and then provides support to foster animal protection centers and animal protection activists.

The city selects the donated social contribution company as the ‘Animal Love Angel Company’ and awards a plaque and promotes it through the city’s website banner and newsletter. 

blank
부산시, 피터펫 애견카페를 동물사랑 천사기업으로 선정

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 기장군 소재 피터펫 애견카페(대표 이재호)에서 생명존중의 가치철학 실천을 위해 "동물사랑 나눔뱅크"에 애견 간식 300개 (240만원 상당)를 기부했다고 밝혔다.
Read more

