Busan City to Celebrate 580th Hangul Day With a Grand Event

Busan will celebrate the 580th anniversary of the proclamation of Hangul on October 9 with a commemorative ceremony and a series of cultural events at City Hall.

The main ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the City Hall auditorium, with approximately 500 attendees expected, including Mayor Chun Jae-soo, educators, representatives of Hangul organizations and local residents.

The 40-minute program will include a reading of the introduction to Hunminjeongeum, the original document explaining the Korean alphabet, by Busan Hangul Society President Lee Geun-yeol and Vietnamese international student Le Thi Kieu Trinh.

Awards will also be presented to nine individuals and Pusan National University’s Humanities Research Institute for their contributions to Hangul education, research and preservation.

Outside City Hall, the 10th Korean Language and Writing Festival will take place at Green Square, featuring a Busan dialect competition, interactive Hangul activities and a Korean-language writing contest awards ceremony.

Visitors can also explore Korean calligraphy exhibitions at City Hall’s second-floor exhibition space through October 10, including the 24th Hangul Calligraphy Festival and a Korea-China calligraphy exchange exhibition.