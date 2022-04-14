Busan City Urges Caution to Avoid Tick Bites When Outdoors

The nation’s first case of severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS) occurred in the Busan area.

The patient, a male in his 60s living in Haeundae-gu, had been outdoors at a weekend farm in Geoje-si, Gyeongsangnam-do five days before symptoms appeared.

SFTS is transmitted from April to November by a tick infected with severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome virus (SFTSV).

In Korea, the first SFTS patient was reported in 2013, and in Busan, 12 patients occurred over the past 5 years (2017-2021), of which 3 died, resulting in a fatality rate of 25%.

There is currently no vaccine developed for STFS, and prevention by minimizing contact with ticks is the best way to prevent tick bites during outdoor activities in grassy areas where ticks abound.

In addition, if you have gastrointestinal symptoms such as high fever (38~40℃), nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea within 2 weeks of outdoor activities, you should immediately visit a medical institution for treatment.

“SFTS is an infectious disease that has no cure or vaccine and has a high fatality rate,” said Cho Bong-su, director of the Busan Citizens’ Health Bureau said urging caution.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will strengthen the watch on mosquitoes carrying the disease Japanese encephalitis which is also referred to as small red house mosquitoes in Korea.