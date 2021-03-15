The Busan Classical Music Festival concludes tomorrow, but not before two more special concerts are held.

Here are the remaining concerts to be held at the Geumjeong Cultural Center both of which begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16

EOPO Angsangbul

Music:

Brahms Clarinet Quintet in B Minor, Op. 115

F. Schubert Piano Quintetin A Major, D. 667, “The Trout”

Wednesday, March 17

Shin Joon-ho and Busan Symphonyetta

Music:

J. Hayden Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major

J.S. Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major

B. Britten Simple Symphony Op. 4