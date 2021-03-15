Arts & Culture

Busan Classical Music Festival Concludes Tomorrow

Haps Staff

The Busan Classical Music Festival concludes tomorrow, but not before two more special concerts are held.

Here are the remaining concerts to be held at the Geumjeong Cultural Center both of which begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16

EOPO Angsangbul

Music:

Brahms Clarinet Quintet in B Minor, Op. 115

F. Schubert Piano Quintetin A Major, D. 667, “The Trout”

Wednesday, March 17

Shin Joon-ho and Busan Symphonyetta

Music:

J. Hayden Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major

J.S. Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major

B. Britten Simple Symphony Op. 4

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 15 – March 21

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

“Super Nature” Exhibit Mixes Art with Ecology

Dynamic Busan Staff -
A new exhibition titled "Super Nature" has opened at Museum DAH, Korea's first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues, and will be on display through August 31, 2021. 
Read more
Arts & Culture

TIMF Returns March 26

Haps Staff -
The Tongyeong International Music Festival is set to return this year after a one-year absence due to COVID-19.
Read more
Arts & Culture

“Four Seasons of Dokdo, Korea” Exhibit Running at the Busan National Science Museum

Haps Staff -
A special exhibition named "Four Seasons of Dokdo, Korea" will display the islets' stunning landscapes at the Busan National Science Museum until March 28. 
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 8 – March 14

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
88 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Tue
18 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
13 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 