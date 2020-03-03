“Busan Clean Zone” to Certify Safe Restaurants For Customers Worried About COVID-19

Dine & Drink

Haps Staff

Busan has certified the city’s first-ever ‘Busan Clean Zone’ at a local restaurant that was once visited by a confirmed patient of COVID-19.

Dongnae Milmyeon head shop which was visited by Busan’s first confirmed patient had undergone complete disinfection and has been certified by the city as ‘Busan Clean Zone’.

The announcement was made by the city mayor Oh Keo-don, City Council Chairperson Park In Young, and Dongnae-gu office head Kim Woo Ryong yesterday.

Since the first confirmed patient made the visit, the restaurant had trouble rebounding from decreased customers.

After handing out the certification, Mayor Oh and other officials handling the COVID-19 crisis had visited the restaurant to console the store owner.

Busan Clean Zone certification mark is attached to the facility certified as Clean Zone, and citizens can clean it through not only offline but also through the ‘Clean Zone Status’ webpage on the city’s website in Korea.

You can easily check the zone and use it with confidence.

To apply for clean zone certification, contact the Health and General Affairs Department of the ward or county office in your area.

 

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

