Busan Clothing Swap Returns This Sunday

The Busan Clothing Swap returns this weekend at HQ Gwangan to rid yourself of unwanted clothing or stock up on some new fashions right in time for summer and help out the Busan Women’s Shelter as well.

Here’s how it works:

1. 10 pieces max per person

2. No underwear, swimwear, sleepwear, shoes, or jewelry

3. No stains, holes, broken zippers, missing buttons

4. Must be clean! (Please remember some of these items will be donated to the shelter and they want them to have clean clothes.)

Token System:

You will get 1 token for each item you bring. You can use them to buy clothes.

If you don’t have anything to bring, you can pay with Won! 5,000 won equals 1 token. Every Won will go to the shelter!

You can use your non-used tokens at the bar to get a 1,000 won discount.

Raffles:

You can buy a raffle ticket for 3,000 won, and at the end of the event, there will be a drawing and the winner gets a special HQ t-shirt and a mug!

One more winner of the raffle will get 30 seconds to put clothes on! How many pieces you can manage to wear in 30 seconds, they are ALL yours

For the Busan Women’s Shelter:

There are three different facilities in Saegil community; one for 1 year stay for the survivors of domestic abuse and their children, one for 2 year stay for them, the last one for the survivors of sexual assault. They are always in need of donations and are immensely grateful for this event. If you have everyday items you don’t use, please bring them. Laundry detergent, sanitary items, shampoo, skincare products, coffee and tea, unopened spam gift set you got from your school… Please CHECK the EXPIRATION DATE.

Drink specials:

Disco Queen – 4,000 won

Bernini – 5,000 won

Sex on the Beach 7,000 won

Long Island Iced Tea 7,000 won

The event takes place this Sunday, June 12th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Please do not bring dirty, ripped, or stained clothing, broken jewelry, undergarments, stockings/nylons, or socks. Only items in good condition will be accepted.