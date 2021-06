The Busan Coffee Show is currently running its 11th installment this weekend at BEXCO.

You can check out the latest trends in coffee, desserts, and cafes from around the country.

Around 200 companies with 500 booths are expected to be on hand to introduce their brands and hold lectures, with many side events scheduled.

Event Information

Period: Through June 26, 2021

Venue: BEXCO Hall 2 (Exhibition Center1)

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cost: 5,000 won (Free Admission with pre-registration)

Website