Comic World returns to Busan this Saturday and Sunday at BEXCO’s Exhibition Hall 2, Hall 4.

The 124th Comic World is a general event for amateur comics that aims to create a forum for amateur cartoonists to introduce and exchange their works and share communication among cartoonists.

Busan Comic World celebrates all things manhwa, which refers to Korean comics and anime. Young Koreans flock to BEXCO to bask in the glory of comics and cosplay.

Along with the fans, artists gather to advertise their works and sell souvenir accessories, art supplies, and illustration instruction books. Busan Comic World also features singing competitions, in which fans sing the theme songs from their favorite shows and sometimes in the high-pitched cartoon voices of the original characters.

Of course, as with any comic convention, one of the biggest draws of Busan Comic World is the cosplay: the people who dress up in the elaborate costumes of characters from their favorite comics, movies, and video games.

The event takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is 7,000 won.