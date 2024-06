Around 16,000 concrete manhole covers that posed risks to the walking environment were all replaced with iron ones by the city of Busan.

After an incident in December 2023 where an old concrete manhole cover in Jwacheon-dong, Dong-gu, was damaged, causing a pedestrian to fall, a comprehensive replacement project has been initiated in earnest.

To prevent flooding during heavy summer rains, the city provided 3.5 billion won in support to local districts for dredging project costs.