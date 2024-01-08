Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Busan Concert Hall Construction Progressing Towards Completion

By Haps Staff

Busan Concert Hall and Busan Opera House are progressing towards completion, marking a significant development in Busan’s cultural and arts ecosystem.

The Busan Concert Hall, with a completion rate of approximately 70%, is set to open in June next year after construction being completed later this year.

It features a ‘vineyard’ shape that fosters communication between the audience and the stage, deviating from the traditional ‘shoebox’ design.

The Busan Opera House, facing some construction challenges, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026 and open in the second half of 2027.

The city aims to open the tentatively named ‘Classic Busan’ in July, a directly managed business office overseeing the operation of both organizations, with plans to transition it into a foundation.

With a focus on expert-driven operations, the business office is anticipated to have about 20 initial staff, expanding to close to 50.

The Busan Concert Hall is projected to feature a mix of its own planned performances and rentals, allowing for diverse genres. It operates on a yearly basis and adopts a one-time seasonal system to support local artists and revitalize the art ecosystem.

With two to three years until the Busan Opera House opens, the city is actively engaged in producing original operas, fostering local talent through contests and commissions.

Educational programs and talk concerts related to classical performances are being conducted to increase demand for classical music.

Initiatives are in place to launch projects fostering experts in opera production and cultural businesses, providing valuable experience for local college students specializing in stage, lighting, and sound.

