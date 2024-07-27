Busan Concert Hall to Complete Construction Next Month

Busan Concert Hall, Korea’s second and Busan’s first ‘vineyard’ style venue, is set to complete construction next month.

Anticipation is high for the city’s only classical concert hall, which features a large pipe organ and is scheduled to open around May next year.

Located in Busan Citizens Park, the hall spans a total area of 19,862㎡, with one underground floor and three above-ground floors.

The facility includes a 2,000-seat classical concert hall, a 400-seat chamber hall, and a rehearsal room.

The Taeyoung Construction Consortium, comprising Taeyoung Construction, Sammi Construction, Samyeong Development, and Kyungdong Construction, has overseen the project since 2016, with a total budget of 110.7 billion won.

The concert hall’s exterior design symbolizes a ‘ship sailing on rolling waves,’ while the interior features a vineyard-style layout. Unlike the typical shoebox design, the vineyard style places the stage at the center with sloping seats surrounding it, enhancing acoustics and visibility.

This design is gaining global popularity, seen in venues like the Berlin Philharmonic Hall, Suntory Hall in Japan, and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in LA. Korea’s Lotte Concert Hall in Jamsil also adopts this style.

A significant highlight of the Busan Concert Hall is the installation of a large pipe organ with 4,406 pipes, valued at 3 billion won.

This makes it one of the few performance halls outside the metropolitan area with such an organ, alongside the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, Lotte Concert Hall, and Bucheon Arts Center.

The city plans to establish a new business office and hire an open-term director in preparation for the concert hall’s opening in May 2025.

In line with these developments, the former Busan International Arts Center has been rebranded as the Busan Concert Hall.