Busan Conducts All-in-One Inspection of City Buses to Secure Public Transportation Safety

The city of Busan announced that it would conduct a comprehensive inspection, including safety standards compliance, for local bus operators from the 28th to the 4th of May.

This inspection was prepared to prevent safety accidents on city buses and provide safe and comfortable passenger service to citizens. proceeds in such a way that

Currently, 2,551 city buses from 37 companies (2,517 in the city, 34 with limited licenses) are in operation in Busan.

In the second half of the year, regular inspections are conducted.

This inspection includes whether hand sanitizer is provided, vehicle disinfection, and cleanliness to prevent infection in the vehicle due to the spread of Omicron mutation, engine room leakage, tire wear, lighting devices, exit door safety devices, fire extinguishers, and the vehicle management status.

The route map, information broadcasting system, and passenger convenience facilities such as the timetable for the first and last buses are planned to be inspected intensively.

The city plans to immediately correct minor matters found on the spot and take administrative measures such as fines for violations of laws and regulations.

In addition, the company plans to notify the inspection schedule in advance so that the company can conduct autonomous preliminary inspections such as maintenance of safety devices and maintenance of route map attachments in preparation for inspection by the city.

Last year, the city discovered 41 violations through an inspection and took corrective measures so that citizens can use public transportation city buses in a safe and comfortable environment.