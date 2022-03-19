Busan Confirmed as a Candidate City for the 2025 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) General Assembly

Busan was selected as a candidate city for the domestic bid for the ‘2025 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) General Assembly’ at an evaluation meeting hosted by the ‘Korea Anti-Doping Committee (KADA)’.

The WADA General Assembly is the largest conference in the global anti-doping field held every six years.

About 2,000 people from International Olympic Committee (IOC) members, International Paralympic Games (IPC) members, International Federation representatives, sports ministers, and national anti-doping organizations from each country participate.

The general meeting deals with the establishment of policies for the World Anti-Doping Code, international standards, and WADA’s five-year strategy and performance and future direction.

So far, Kazakhstan (Almaty), Azerbaijan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Finland have hoped for the bid, but the city expects more countries to participate in the competition in the end.

The city predicted that Busan would emerge as a leading city in the international sports world by hosting the ‘World Anti-Doping Organization General Assembly in 2025’ following the 2023 World Para Games and 2024 World Table Tennis Championships.

It is expected that it will be a good opportunity to build an international network with major figures in the international sports world and to raise the status as a global sports city, as well as an opportunity to prevent damage from drug abuse and spread a healthy sports culture.