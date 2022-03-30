Busan Confirmed to Host 2022 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI)

The city of Busan and Riot Games announced that the ‘2022 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) hosted by Riot Games will be held in Busan, the ‘e-sports mecca city’, at 9 a.m. yesterday.

MSI is an e-sports competition held in the League of Legends, a game with the largest number of users in the world.

It has been held every year since 2015, except for 2020, which was not held due to COVID-19, and is one of the most prestigious e-sports events in the world along with the World Championship to be held in the second half of the year.

League of Legends accounts for 27% of global e-sports viewership, and MSI has the highest level of ripple effect, recording an average of 10 million viewers per minute and a maximum of 23 million online viewers last year.

It is expected that the hosting of this competition will be an opportunity to promote the charm of the host city Busan to the world.

In addition, it is expected that the tourism industry, such as local small businesses and hotels, which have been suffering from COVID-19, will be able to breathe through the revitalization of the local economy such as the influx of domestic and foreign MSI fans to Busan during the tournament, including 400 players including players and staff.

“Korea has been leading the esports industry for decades,” said Naz Aletaha, Global Head of League of Legends Esports. “As Busan was a great venue for the 2014 and 2018 World Championships, we will return to Busan to present the stage where the world’s best League of Legends teams will face off. I am looking forward to it,” he said.

“The opportunity to promote the charm of Busan to the world through the 2022 MSI is a small but meaningful first step toward hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo. Our city will spare no effort to support the successful hosting of the event,” Mayor Park Heong-joon said.

This year’s MSI will be held at BEXCO, Busan from May 10 to May 29.