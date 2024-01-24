Busan Confirmed to Host 2025 International Robot Olympiad World Competition

The city of Busan has been confirmed as the host city for the ’26th 2025 International Robot Olympiad World Competition,’ which will take place in January next year.

The International Robot Olympiad World Competition is a prestigious youth robotics competition held for the 25th time this year since its inaugural event in 1999.

Representatives from 30 countries will gather for a 5-day competition featuring 42 events.

The competition is highly regarded as a global festival that enhances communication and collaboration skills in the field of robotics, enabling young people to develop into future industry professionals.