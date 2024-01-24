Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Busan Confirmed to Host 2025 International Robot Olympiad World Competition

By BeFM News

The city of Busan has been confirmed as the host city for the ’26th 2025 International Robot Olympiad World Competition,’ which will take place in January next year.

The International Robot Olympiad World Competition is a prestigious youth robotics competition held for the 25th time this year since its inaugural event in 1999.

Representatives from 30 countries will gather for a 5-day competition featuring 42 events.

The competition is highly regarded as a global festival that enhances communication and collaboration skills in the field of robotics, enabling young people to develop into future industry professionals.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Authorities Warn of Dangerous Stray Dog at Busan Citizens Park

Bitter Cold Returns to the Busan Area

Six Injured After Incident on Escalator at Yeonsan Station

International Passengers at Gimhae International Airport Exceeds 90% Pre-COVID Numbers

Largest Festival for Domestic Start-ups to be Held June 25th

Busan Exceeds Annual Target of Foreign Tourists

The Latest

Burger King Running New Whopper Promo

Dance Studio Opens at KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan

‘Okpo Battle First Victory Road’ to be Built on Geoje Island

Large Art Center to Open at LCT in Haeundae

Busan Destinations: Igidae Coastal Trail Turns Into a Nighttime Attraction

Top 10 Popular Cars for Renting in Dubai

Busan
clear sky
-4 ° C
-4 °
-4 °
42 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Wed
-3 °
Thu
3 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
6 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 