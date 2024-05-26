Busan Confirms Dates for 2025 National Sports Festival and National Sports Festival for the Disabled

The city of Busan has confirmed the dates for the 106th National Sports Festival and the 45th National Sports Festival for the Disabled.

The National Sports Festival will take place from October 17 to 23, 2025, across 82 venues, including Busan Asiad Main Stadium, featuring 50 events.

The National Sports Festival for the Disabled will follow from October 31 to November 5, 2025, at 36 venues with 31 events.

This marks the first time in 25 years that Busan will host the National Sports Festival, previously held in 2000.

The festivals are expected to draw over 410,000 participants, including athletes, officials, and spectators.