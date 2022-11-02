Busan Consumer Prices Rise for First Time in Three Months

The increase in consumer prices in Busan expanded again for the first time in three months.

According to data from the Dongnam Regional Statistics Office, the Consumer Price Index in Busan for October was 108.81, up 5.4% from the same month last year.

The growth in consumer prices peaked at 5.7% in July and decreased by 5.5% in August and 5.1% in September. But it rebounded this month by 0.3% points.

The growth was led by the price of electricity, gas, and water, which rose 21.1%, and petroleum prices, which rose 10.1%.