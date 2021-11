Busan Contents Market (BCM) 2021, a venue for global broadcasting and video content exchange, kicked off yesterday for a 10-day event.

Under the theme of ‘Connecting the World with Content’, 400 companies from 40 countries are expected to participate on-and-offline.

An online event will be held on the BCM website (ibcm.tv) from today until the 12th, and an offline event will be held at the convention hall on the 1st floor of BEXCO, from the 10th to the 12th.