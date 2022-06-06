Busan Contents Market to be Held From June 8th

Busan Contents Market (BCM), an international video content trading platform, will be held online and offline from June 8th.

The offline event will be held at the BEXCO Convention Hall for 3 days from June 8 to 10, and the online event will be held on the official website of the Busan Contents Market (ibcm.tv) from June 8 to 24 for 17 days.

The Busan Contents Market, which is celebrating its 16th anniversary this year, has been reduced in scale due to COVID-19.

About 400 companies from 43 countries around the world participate, and under the theme of ‘Your story is our story’, various programs such as BCM Market, BCM Funding, BCM Conference, and ancillary events will be presented.

BCM Market is expected to see the true value of business-to-business (B2B) events held in the field with overseas buyers and sellers by expanding the scale of offline booth participation from 11 to 78 booths, unlike last year.

In addition, it is trying to change into a convergence content market by diversifying the market centered on broadcast video content into webtoons, animations, movies, games, music, and creators. Funding, conference, and academy were prepared for convergence content such as Internet video service (OTT) content, metaverse, non-fungible token (NFT), virtual reality, and blockchain.

In BCM Funding, the BCM investment advisory group, composed of 26 investment reviewers specializing in content, supports business matching. will help you to

The BCM Conference will have a total of 8 sessions, expanding the composition from last year. The production team and actors of the drama ‘Pachinko’, which was produced in Busan as the background, will directly tell the story of the scene, including the production process and filming episodes. A commemorative discussion will also be held.

Darcy Parquet, who translated ‘Parasite’, attended as a speaker and made a presentation on the topic of ‘Considerations on the recent controversy surrounding the translation of subtitles on the Internet video service (OTT) platform’. Various speakers will focus on introducing trends in the global content industry, such as Internet video service (OTT) content, metaverse, and non-fungible tokens (NFT), and suggest countermeasures.

BCM Academy consists of a total of 7 lectures under the theme of ‘change of platform and evolution of production market’ and operates offline for 3 days. Unlike last year, when the general public also participated, this year, the academy’s professionalism was enhanced by conducting lectures only for related majors across the country.

This year, various side events are newly introduced to provide a consensus of comfort and recovery through contents to people and citizens around the world who are tired of COVID-19.

The world’s first “BiF4Dog video content festival for dogs” aimed at the rapidly growing companion animal industry market, MediFest to promote medical contents production and attracting tourists; Token (NFT) Art Contents Market>, media scholars and experts who have a good influence in the digital ecosystem, and the Good Influencer Award, which discover and support multi-channel network (MCN) companies, are scheduled.