Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan Continues to Search For Solutions to Taxi Industry Problems

BeFM News

The second taxi development roundtable discussion took place earlier this week to resolve the financial challenges facing the taxi industry in Busan.

The meeting discussed the taxi fare increase, taxi toll reduction or support, a simulation before launching a taxi meter mobile app, and more.

The city of Busan plans to hire a service in the new year to develop strategies for overcoming the taxi industry crisis. It will also actively promote policy for the taxi industry based on the discussions at the meeting.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
-1 ° C
-1 °
-1 °
47 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Sun
2 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
4 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 