Busan Continues to Search For Solutions to Taxi Industry Problems

The second taxi development roundtable discussion took place earlier this week to resolve the financial challenges facing the taxi industry in Busan.

The meeting discussed the taxi fare increase, taxi toll reduction or support, a simulation before launching a taxi meter mobile app, and more.

The city of Busan plans to hire a service in the new year to develop strategies for overcoming the taxi industry crisis. It will also actively promote policy for the taxi industry based on the discussions at the meeting.