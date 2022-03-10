Busan Could Benefit From President-Elect Yoon’s Win

The city of Busan held a “Briefing on the Adoption of Busan Development Pledges as National Tasks” yesterday morning to ensure the reflection of major pledges by the president-elect in the government policy.

At the meeting, Mayor Park Heong-joon said he, along with 3.4 million Busan citizens, are celebrating the election of the 20th President Yoon Seok-yeol, adding that the city will actively cooperate in launching a successful government.

Many of the pledges proposed by Busan city were reflected in the pledges of the president-elect during his campaign.

In particular, as Yoon promised to Busan citizens the active support of the central government, including the bid for the 2030 World Expo Busan and the construction of Gadeok New Airport every time he visited the city.

The city said it intends to make all-out efforts to ensure that these pledges for the development of Busan are reflected in the new government’s national tasks.

President-elect Yoon of the People Power Party received more than half of the votes in the Busan and Gyeongnam region with a support of 58 percent in the 20th Presidential Election.