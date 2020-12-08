Busan Country Club Closes After Caddie Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Busan Country Club was closed yesterday after a caddie tested positive for coronavirus.

More than 100 workers of the caddie have since been put into quarantine.

The club, which has 1,060 members, have encouraged anyone who may have come into contact with the caddie and who visited the club yesterday to have themselves tested.

Earlier this year in October, 42 people were confirmed positive after a golf meeting in Yongin.

Screen golf is also currently prohibited after 9 p.m. unless the facilities are outdoors.