SportsSports News

Busan Country Club Closes After Caddie Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Haps Staff

Busan Country Club was closed yesterday after a caddie tested positive for coronavirus.

More than 100 workers of the caddie have since been put into quarantine.

The club, which has 1,060 members, have encouraged anyone who may have come into contact with the caddie and who visited the club yesterday to have themselves tested.

Earlier this year in October, 42 people were confirmed positive after a golf meeting in Yongin.

Screen golf is also currently prohibited after 9 p.m. unless the facilities are outdoors.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lotte Giants

Lotte Re-signs Ace Pitcher Dan Straily

Haps Staff -
The Lotte Giants have announced that they have re-signed ace pitcher Dan Straily for the upcoming season.
Read more
Busan IPark

Busan IPark Name Ricardo Peres New Manager

Haps Staff -
Busan IPark has chosen Portuguese native Ricardo Peres as their 23rd manager as they begin their first step toward promotion in the 2021 season.
Read more
Sports News

Jim Paek: Korean Hockey Hero

Haps Staff -
The coach of South Korea’s national men’s ice hockey team, Paek, 53, continues to travel a trendsetting path that sees him compiling one hockey first after another on an impressive resume of success.
Read more
Sports News

Busan Super Cup International Yacht Race 2020 to be Broadcast Online

Haps Staff -
The Busan Super Cup International Yacht Race takes this place this weekend on the waters around Suyeong Yachting Center.
Read more
Sports News

How Premier League Star Son Heung-Min Compares to Golden Boot Rivals

Haps Staff -
On a global scale, it is hard to identify a Korean athlete more prominent than Son Heung-Min, who is currently tearing up the English Premier League with club Tottenham.
Read more
Busan IPark

Busan IPark Relegated After Seongnam Defeat

Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark was relegated from the K League 1 on Saturday afternoon after losing 2-1 to Seongnam FC in the final game of the season.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Country Club Closes After Caddie Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sports News Haps Staff -
Busan Country Club was closed yesterday after a caddie tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more

국제관광도시 부산, 첫 홍보대사 ‘고효주’ 위촉

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 지난 5일 영화의전당 야외광장에서 롱보드 여신 고효주 씨를 부산시 홍보대사로 위촉하고 위촉패를 수여했다고 밝혔다.
Read more

2nd Hungarian Film Day Takes Place This Sunday

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The second Hungarian Film Day will take place this Sunday at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more

Outdoor Dining at Convenience Stores and Food Stall Temporarily Banned After 9 p.m. From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that it has temporarily banned dining outdoors at convenience stores, food stalls, and pojang macha's after 9 p.m. effective at midnight.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Geochang’s Christmas Tree Culture Festival Begins This Sunday

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Geochang-gun in Gyeongsangnam-do will open the 8th Geochang Christmas Tree Culture Festival from this Sunday.
Read more

Ko Hyo Joo Named Public Relations Ambassador of Busan

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it commissioned longboard goddess Ko Hyo-joo as a public relations ambassador of Busan at the outdoor plaza of the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-1 ° C
-1 °
-1 °
54 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Tue
4 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
10 °

Dine & Drink

Outdoor Dining at Convenience Stores and Food Stall Temporarily Banned After 9 p.m. From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that it has temporarily banned dining outdoors at convenience stores, food stalls, and pojang macha's after 9 p.m. effective at midnight.
Read more

Indulge Yourself With Lotte Signiel Busan’s “The Lounge” Afternoon Tea Set

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Signiel Busan Hotels third floor "The Lounge" is hosting a collaboration between 3-Star Michelin star chef Bruno Ménard and Signiel Busan’s Executive Pastry Chef David Pierre.
Read more

Popeyes to End its 26-Year Run in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Popeyes Chicken will end its 26 years of business in Korea after failing to buy a buyer and ending speculation that its days were numbered in the country.
Read more

City Announces All Restaurants Will Only Allow Takeout and Delivery After 9 p.m.

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that all restaurants no matter the size will only be allowed to have takeout and delivery after 9 p.m. during the two-week social distancing level 2+α from December 1st to 14th in order to stop the recent rapid re-proliferation of COVID-19.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 