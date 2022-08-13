Image: Busan Craft Beer Festival website
Busan Craft Beer Festival 2022 to Take Place August 17-21 at BEXCO

The 2022 Busan Craft Beer Festival hosted by the city of Busan will be held at BEXCO Outdoor Plaza in Haeundae-gu from the 17th to the 21st.

This year’s event, held for the first time in three years, will take place in various configurations.

15 famous craft beer makers from all over the country will participate in this year’s event.

From Busan, companies including Galmegi Brewing, Gorilla Brewing, Turmbrau, and Busan Pride Brewery will participate, along with Gangwon-do’s Gamja Island, Gyeonggi-do’s Ambition Brewery, and Ulsan’s Hwasu Brewery.

A food zone consisting of food trucks will also operate for visitors to enjoy food with craft beer.

Event Information

Period: August 17-21, 2022

Venue: BEXCO outdoor plaza

Hours of Operation

Aug. 17-19, 17:00-22:00

Aug. 20-21, 16:00-22:00

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website 

