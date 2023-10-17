Image: Busan Craft Beer Festival website
Dine & Drink

Busan Craft Beer Festival 2023 Gets Underway at BEXCO Outdoor Plaza

By Haps Staff

From October 18 to October 22, the city of Busan is gearing up to host its renowned Craft Beer Festival at the BEXCO Outdoor Plaza, inviting locals and tourists alike to indulge in the region’s finest brews and culinary offerings.

Running from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the weekend, the festival promises an immersive experience for all craft beer enthusiasts.

Themed ‘Craft Beer and Highball’s First Love,’ this year’s festival aims to kindle a sense of nostalgia and adventure, offering attendees a chance to explore a diverse array of craft beer, highball and food options.

A lineup of nightly performances and events are scheduled, providing the perfect backdrop for visitors to revel in the crisp autumn nights.

Event Information

Participating Breweries: 11

Participating Highball companies: 3

Participating Food Trucks: 6

Participating Food Court and Dessert Companies: 6

